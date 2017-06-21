Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY JUNE 22, 2017:

Still feeling like summer on this Thursday…but a little cooler thanks to a mix of clouds and sun…clouds spraying north from the tropical storm…but a very humid day…an increase in rain and storms late Thursday night and Friday as the storm curves to the northeast into the Ohio valley…but this track is close enough…especially for the STL area and points south and east…then a cool front rockets in right behind and blows the system well to the east in time for Friday night and all weekend long…another summer break…with pleasant temperatures and low humidity…almost chilly late at night and early morning…the pleasant an dry weather takes us into early next week…it is another summertime break.