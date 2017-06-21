Ellisville to ask voter’s should St. Louis City reenter the county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO – The Mayor of Ellisville is asking his voters to weigh in on a city-county merger even though the vote will be non-binding.

The Ellisville city council voted to adopt a resolution that would put two questions on the ballot about a possible city-county merger:

Should St. Louis city merge with St. Louis county? Should St. Louis city reenter the county as the 89th municipality?

Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul said he is confident that Ellisville and most county residents would vote no on any type of merger, but his fear is that billionaire Rex Sinquefield is pushing legislators to put the city-county merger to a statewide vote so that the consolidation plan would pass.

Paul said to combat this he wants his residents to take a vote to show legislators where they stand.