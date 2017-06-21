Free gun lock giveaway at St. Louis City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Studies show a child dies of an accidental shooting every other day in the U.S. The City of St. Louis is working to change this tragic statistic.

Today is National Ask Day, which means, parents are advised to ask if there are guns in the homes where their children are visiting. Free gun locks will be available today at St. Louis City Hall.

The event is sponsored by Women`s Voices Raised for Social Justice, the City of St. Louis, and Cardinal Glennon.

Event organizers say 14 Missouri children were victims of unintentional shootings over the past 18 months. Nine of those kids are from the St. Louis area. Seven children died.

So far this year, there have been more than 1,600 kids and teens killed or injured by firearms across the county. Statistics show, nearly 40 percent of American homes with children have a gun.

An estimated one in three handguns is kept in the u.s. is kept loaded and unlocked. Thousands of accidental shooting deaths and injuries may be prevented when a gun is stored safely.

Gun locks are available today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.