Free swimming lessons being offered at City of St. Louis pools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is the first full day of summer and child across the St. Louis area are hitting the pools. But in the City of St. Louis a program is under way to make the swimming safer with free swimming lessons city pools.

At Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club swimming lessons are being offered for a small fee to teach youngster how to swim.

In the City of St. Louis there are seven pools, three of them outdoors that offer learn to swim lessons daily.

Meanwhile, Wednesday morning at Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club daily lessons were being taught by a certified life guard and former boys and girls club members.