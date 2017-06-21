Gateway Arch museum renovations delayed until 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Another delay has been announced in finishing the major renovations at the Archgrounds. The delays are in completing the new Museum of Westward Expansion and the expanded Visitor Center.

Those are the last two major pieces of the $380 million project to renovate and upgrade the Archgrounds.

Park Foundation officials say the new museum and visitor center will now open in summer of next year. The projects were supposed to be done by the end of this year.

Work originally began on the Archgrounds renovations back in 2013. There was a targeted completion date of october of 2015 in time for the 50th anniversary of the Gateway Arch. But several factors started pushing the completion date back.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, these latest delays were because of unforeseen conditions coming from construction underground where the museum is located. Specifically there were delays in building a tunnel between the old and new wings of the museum.

Existing utility lines also posed problems as did efforts to preserve the history of the existing buildings.

Even with the delays, officials with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation still expect the project to be at or under budget when it is finally done.

The new visitor center will be expanded by 46,000 square feet and the museum will include new interactive and engaging exhibits.