ST. LOUIS_ A man survives after being shot twice in the head Tuesday night in north St. Louis. Just after 11 p.m., he arrived at a gas station at Kingshighway and Dr. Martin Luther King looking for help.

Police say the shooting happened on Red Bud Avenue at Penrose Street.

The victim, who's in his early 30's, was shot in the face and also in the hand. He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.