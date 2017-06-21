Margie’s Money Saver: Free small frozen drinks at McDonald’s
ST. LOUIS_ It’s the first full day of summer and McDonald’s is celebrating. Today only get a free, small frozen drink when you stop by your St. Louis area McDonald’s.
Choose from a frozen Coke, Fanta wild cherry or blue raspberry. Even better, no purchase is required.
There is a limit of one per person.
If you happen to see a Frozen Crew Member, snap a picture and post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #findfrozen.
You could win free frozen drinks from McDonald’s all summer long!
38.627003 -90.199404