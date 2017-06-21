× Missouri governor to ban sex offenders by kids’ museums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A lawmaker says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will sign his bill to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children’s museums.

Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater said Wednesday that he’s meeting with Greitens for a bill signing in Jefferson City Thursday.

The legislation also would make sex trafficking of minors a form of child abuse under state law. It would require that children be told and informed in writing of their rights when taken into custody by police or juvenile officers, and that foster kids be told their rights.

Another provision would allow the Social Services Department to keep reports of child abuse where the perpetrator is unknown. The agency now must destroy records if investigations don’t turn up sufficient evidence of abuse.