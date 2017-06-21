Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) _ Rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died. He was 42.

The rapper's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas ``for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.'' Prodigy has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance.

The exact cause of death was not clear, the representative said.

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in New York. He found success in the `90s with fellow rapper Havoc in Mobb Deep. The duo's hits included ``Quiet Storm'' with Lil Kim, ``Shook Ones (Part II)'' and ``Hey Luv (Anything).''