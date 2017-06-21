Raising sons who know how they feel

ST. LOUIS_ A Harvard psychologist says it’s not healthy to suppress or avoid difficult emotions. Does society give permission to girls to deal with emotions better than boys? Or is it just biological?
Dr. Rachel Glik explains.
Often with boys, especially when it comes to expressing emotions, we hear, “man up!” at what point can that be harmful and develope a pattern of consistently suppressing feelings.
Advice:
- Listen with empathy
- Provide a safe space
- Model emotional openness
- Teach emotions 101
- Encourage music, art, literature, nature, animals
- Buy him a journal
- Remind him to speak from his heart; being vulnerable can be difficult for anyone, not just boys
- Find a girl mentor