Barge worker falls into the Mississippi River near the St. Louis Riverfront

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department launched a marine unit on the St. Louis Riverfront around 7:30 pm Tuesday evening after a report of 2 boaters in the Mississippi River. A tweet by the fire department stated that a boat had capsized near the MLK Bridge and Lenor K. Sullivan.

A later report from the fire department said a barge worker had fallen into the river and was picked up by barge crew.

The report of an additional person in the river proved to be unfounded.

Bystanders report two occupants in the water from a capsized boat; Marine Unit Task Force actively investigating. pic.twitter.com/rZiylxVgBX — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 22, 2017

Marine Unit Task Force responding for the report of persons in the river – MLK & Lenor K Sullivan. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/OaEZ4Tb274 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 22, 2017