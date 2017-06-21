× You’ll never guess who Forbes named as Missouri’s richest person

ST. LOUIS — Forbes has published their annual list of the richest person each state. The wealthiest person in Missouri may not surprise many people. Stan Kroenke tops the ranking for the Show-Me-State.

Didn’t Kroenke move the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles in 2016? Does he even live in Missouri? Yes, his main residence is a home valued at $2.5 million in Columbia, MO. It is a 12,000-square-foot ranch built in 1988. It sits on nearly 84 acres, and has five bedrooms, six full baths, and a swimming pool. You can see pictures of it here.

Besides the ranch in Missouri, Kroenke owns others in Texas, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, and British Columbia. He owns nearly 2 million acres of mega-ranches across the U.S. and Canada.

Kroenke is also one of the largest real estate owners in the United States, with 30 million square feet of land. Much of it is shopping plazas near Wal-Mart stores. He is also married to Wal-Mart heiress Ann Walton-Kroenke. His sports empire also includes the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Arsenal.

Forbes is tracking 565 Americans with ten-figure fortunes. You can see the entire list of each state’s richest person here.