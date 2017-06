Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting overnight in north St. Louis. Police received the call just after 12:30 a.m. on Thrush Avenue at Harney.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Police found nearly a dozen shell casings at that location.

No arrests have been made.