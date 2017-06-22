Better Business Bureau: Dangers of door-to-door sales

ST. LOUIS_From meats to magazines and everything in between, beware of sales people showing up at your door. The Better Business Bureau is issued warnings for consumers.

Bill Smith joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

BBB offers the following tips for consumers approached by door-to-door salespeople:

• Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company`s BBB business profile at bbb.org or by calling 314-645-3300.

• Remember that you are under no obligation to interact with a salesperson who comes to your home. If you feel threatened, contact police immediately.

• Many communities require a special soliciting permit for companies selling door-to-door. Before buying anything, ask to see a copy of a permit, as well as any personal identification. Take down that information in the event there is a problem later.

• Don`t be taken in by sad stories or high-pressure sales tactics. Instead, base your decision on if you need their product or service and can confirm the company or charity`s legitimacy.

• If you do decide to buy, pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later.

• The Federal Trade Commission cooling-off rule requires that door-to-door salespeople disclose to customers that the customers have a right to cancel sales transactions of $25 or more within three business days.