Bridal shop owner prides herself on ‘American made’ dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nagwa Abgelghfour, owner of the Wedding Gallery bridal shop, is on a mission to boost pride in America, one gorgeous dress at a time.

When she opened her bridal salon a few years ago, Abgelghfour knew most wedding gowns sold in the U.S. were made in China, but she did not want that to be the case for her shop. She embarked on an aggressive mission to make wedding dresses in her factory right here in the country she loves and has called home for 30 years.

Abgelghfour moved to the United States from Egypt and was surprised to learn most wedding dresses created for one of the biggest moments in a woman's life were not made here.

There are three Wedding Gallery locations in the St. Louis area: