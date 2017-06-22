Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2017:

Two systems in play to start Friday…the moisture from the tropical storm swinging to our south and east…at the same time a cool front now on the move from the northwest…the combo will bring some showers and storms in the morning…then the cool front wins and blows everything off to the east…skies clear out during the afternoon with northwest breezes…then we settle into some excellent Summer break weather for Friday night and all weekend long and into early next week…a top 10 10 weekend on the way…sunny and pleasant days with low humidity…cool late nights and early morning…into the upper 50’s…enjoy.