Driver hospitalized after car goes airborne, lands on parked SUV

ST. LOUIS_ An overnight car crash in the Walnut Park West neighborhood leaves behind a mess that was like a horror movie, according to a man who witnessed it unfold.

Eudelle Lyons says a woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant. It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Goodfellow Boulevard near Emma. After crashing, she hit a street sign, went airborne and landed on his parked SUV.

"We just got out five minutes ago and went to fill the car up. After we filled the car up we parked it and went into the house to put up the food we bought and then we heard a loud explosion and thought someone was coming through the basement. It sounded like that and we came outside and saw the car."

The owners of the car were not injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her e condition is unknown.