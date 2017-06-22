Fashion blogger, model dies after freak whipped cream accident

PARIS – French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister.

The prosecutor’s office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said Thursday that an investigation is underway into Saturday’s death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was at fault. The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that she was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack. The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.

The manufacturer of the kitchen product, Ard’time, said the product has not been on the market since a “first incident implicating a siphon” in February 2013. Products were withdrawn from the market and destroyed, a company statement said, and other efforts made to alert consumers.

“Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as time passes,” the company said.

The consumer magazine said that incidents have been occurring since at least 2010. “We are up to 60 accidents” that have been reported, said the deputy editor of 60 Million Consumers.

“It is, to our knowledge, the first time there has been a death from such an explosion. … We knew it would happen one day,” Benjamin Douriez said by telephone.

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."🌟 • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT