‘Feeding America’ ice cream truck visiting St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —It's an ice cream truck without any ice cream. Don't scream, it is in St. Louis displaying a message about a chilling problem in America, hunger. For millions of children, the end of the school year marks the beginning of the hungry season when millions of children lose access to free and reduced price school meals. They are using a one of a kind ice cream truck to journey across the country and shine a light on this issue and encourage families to join the fight against hunger.

The ice cream truck, painted with stats and messaging about hunger in the summer will be used as a 'mobile billboard' traveling coast to coast to raise awareness of this issue. The truck will be visiting five area food banks on its journey to showcase the hard work being done to help end hunger. The journey will end in Los Angeles at a summer meals program site.

Feeding America - Mobile Food Distribution

9:30am Today

Herzog Elementary School

5831 Pamplin Ave.