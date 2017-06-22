Get the ‘escargot glow’ with a snail essence skin treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — There's a new beauty trend in town...

and they're calling it the escargot glow! Tiphanie Shy says that snail essence was used as a skin treatment in ancient Greece. The substance has made a big comeback in recent years as a Korean-based beauty trend.

Brands like Tony Moly and Missha sell moisturizers, masks, makeup creams and serums with snail slime in them, and a snail-infused 'EscarGlow' facial has made its gooey mark on New York City. Popular products generally run between $6 (for a snail gel mask by Missha) to $60 (for Tony Moly`s 'timeless ferment snail essence set').

Snail mucin is packed with nutrients, but there`s no guarantee it`ll be effective as a skin treatment,