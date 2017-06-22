× Home Depot and Menards face lawsuits after 4×4’s are smaller than description

MILWAUKEE — Home Depot and Menards are being sued over their lumber sizes. They’re accused of deceiving customers by advertising lumber boards as “4×4.”

The boards are actually 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Two lawsuits have been filed. They claim the boards aren’t being marketed and sold based on their actual measurements.

Both lawsuits claim the plaintiffs have been damaged by this alleged deception. Neither complaint specifies what that damage may have been, other than getting slightly less wood than they expected.

The lawsuits even acknowledge that lumber industry standards dictate that a nominal lumber dimensions are — and have been for nearly a century — slightly larger than the actual dimensions.

The stores say the lawsuits are bogus and that it’s common knowledge names such as “4×4” do not describe the actual size.