Illinois legislators to meet for 2nd day of budget session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois legislators are set to meet for the second day of a special session aimed at forcing a budget compromise in the state’s two-year impasse.

Lawmakers have to come to an agreement by July 1 or Illinois will enter its third straight year without a budget.

There’s been little movement on any compromise so far with little indication things will change on Thursday.

The House is scheduled to hear testimony on workers’ compensation, a reform that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is pushing. However, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says the point is to hear from middle-class workers who’ll be impacted by changes.

Rauner called for the special session, saying the situation is urgent. He’s been deadlocked with Democrats who control the Legislature since taking office in 2015.