Jolly Jumps to host “Celebrate Wildwood” Aug. 25, 26

WILDWOOD_ It's amazing, who wouldn't want to try this?

Celebrate Wildwood will take place August 25 and 26 at the Wildwood Town Center from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Jay Wilson from Jolly Jumps of St. Louis brings a massive water-slide and tells us about other activities he has in store for the event.

The company has been literally "blowing things up" for almost 20 years. Jolly Jumps focuses on providing quality inflatables with exceptional customer service.

Event goers can expect Jumps, including castles and bouncers that provide music! Come out to enjoy water-slides, concession stands, games and more.

Visit CityofWildwood.com for additional information or jump over to JJSTL.com.