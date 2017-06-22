× Meeting planned with students about missing Chinese scholar

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ Representatives of University of Illinois police and a campus counseling center will meet with students to discuss the search for a visiting scholar from China.

The Thursday evening gathering at Altgeld Hall in Urbana comes two weeks after 26-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared. The university says the meeting is open to the public.

Police Chief Jeff Christensen also said in a Wednesday statement that investigators “continue to make progress” and “will not give up” until Zhang is found. He said he couldn’t disclose details about the ongoing investigation.

Police say surveillance video shows Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana on the afternoon of June 9. They’ve labeled the case a kidnapping.

Zhang’s father, aunt and boyfriend travelled from China and are staying in university housing as the search continues.