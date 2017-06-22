× Mizzou offers dorm rentals for fans, alumnae for sporting events

COLUMBIA, MO – Mizzou struggles over the past years left many campus dorms vacant, but university leaders are hoping parents and alumni who visit for games and events take it back to freshmen year and stay in one of the empty rooms.

Thousands of alumni and fans flood Columbia, Missouri every year for football and basketball events, among others. Many of them choose to stay at local hotels or AirBnBs, but university curators are hoping they take a trip down memory lane and return to a dorm room.

The university is offering furnished 2-bedroom suites with 4 single beds, priced at $120 a night.

Trinity Davis’s daughter will be a freshman at Mizzou in the fall.

She says it’s not a bad idea.

“Especially homecoming and really any football weekend the hotels get sold out in Columbia,” Davis said. “So perhaps it will offer maybe a more economical alternative.”

Davis says after dropping her daughter off in August, she may think about coming back to get the experience herself.

“Who knows, I might,” she said. “I have family in town I usually stay with, but if they aren’t available or already booked, then I think it will be fun.”

Andrew Moats, a junior, says he thinks the idea is unique and wouldn’t mind recommending his parents to his past experience.

“Um, no; not at all!” he said. “Anything to kind of put them in my shoes that I was in two years ago when I was in the dorms, I think that would be fun.”

And Moats says his predictions for Mizzou sports leads him to believe his school will have no problem booking those beds.

“Especially in the fall, I think Mizzou football, along with basketball, will be pretty darn good,” Moats said. “So I definitely think anything to help the university will be beneficial.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see about Mizzou sports, but if you plan on parking on the campus, like on any other college campus, it will be a separate fee.

You can book a dorm room at the university by clicking here.