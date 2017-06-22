Off-duty officer wounded in police shooting outside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ An off duty police officer was shot in the arm overnight near the North Pointe neighborhood in north St. Louis. It started as a police license recognition system spotted a car stolen from Maryland Heights last week.

Officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The three people in the car fired at officers. No one was hit.

Later, the car stopped at Park Lane and Astra Avenue, where more shots were fired.

Authorities say one suspect was shot in the ankle and two guns were recovered. Another suspect, who ran a short distance, was taken into custody without any further incident.

The off-duty officer, who lives in the area, heard the commotion and came out of his house to assist. During the exchange of gunfire, he was struck in his arm.

He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in good condition.

The 38-year-old officer is an 11 year veteran of the force. He came out of his house with a weapon but did not fire any shots.

The injured suspect is 17-years-old. A third suspect is still at-large.

It's unclear who fired the shot that wounded the officer. This is an ongoing investigation.