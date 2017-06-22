× Phillies Beat Cardinals & Martinez, 5-1, Avoid Series Sweep

The Cardinals had their ace on the mound Thursday in Philadelphia and were looking for a series sweep. But the Phillies had other ideas for Carlos Martinez and the Cards. Philadelphia got home runs from Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph and built a 3-0 lead, en route to a 5-1 victory. Martinez takes the loss in the game. His season record falls to 6-6. The Cardinals only run came on a home run from rookie Paul Dejong, his fourth homer since being recalled from AAA Memphis.

Defense again was a problem for the Redbirds, three more errors contributed to the 5-1 defeat.

The Cardinals come home for a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting Friday, June 23rd at Busch Stadium. The Pirates vs Cardinals game on Saturday with be televised live on KTVI-Fox 2. Coverage begins at 5:30 PM with our “Red Zone” pre game show. First pitch is at 6:00 PM.