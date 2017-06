Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Police in south St. Louis st. Louis are stepping up patrols after more reports of women being sexually assaulted. They've had at least four reported attacks over the past week.

The women say they were grabbed and groped by a man in the Tower Grove and Benton Park areas.

The man laughs at the victims, then drives off in a silver toned SUV parked in a nearby alley.

A description of the man is not available at this time.