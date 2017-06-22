Police investigating suspicious death of infant in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A mother tells police that she discovered her 2-month-old died this morning. Police were called to the 3300 block of Oregon at around 7am Thursday . They are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. The mother says the baby was fine when she put the child to bed last night.

Investigators are at the scene meeting with the family. They are trying to determine what happened.

