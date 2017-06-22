× Police to conduct “ShotSpotter” testing June 22 in north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY_ The St. Louis County Police Department is conducting controlled test fire June 22 in north county. Testing will take place for approximately three hours, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Test fire is in relation to the department eventually activating the gunshot detection system, “ShotSpotter”, in north St. Louis County. It will be part of a gun violence reduction program.

“We want to make the public aware that a safety operation plan is in full effect for this event. The live rounds will be shot into a ballistic trap, which will be placed in front of a tactical armored vehicle. No pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed near the location of the test fire. Officers will be around the entire perimeter to ensure no vehicle traffic is in the direction of the live fire to ensure safety. This testing is needed to calibrate the detection system.”

Once activated, the system will cover approximately four square miles and use a network of sensors to determine the precise location of gunshots and sends the information directly to officers on patrol.

A news conference will be held to answer questions about details of the system.

If the public in the north county area hears gunfire during that time frame, please still contact your local police department. Police arriving at those calls will be able to determine if it is part of the controlled test fire.