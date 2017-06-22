School district loses third child to tragedy in three months

A neighbor said McCabe was a Cub Scout; a happy kid she often saw playing and riding his bike.
McCabe died Wednesday morning during a vacation and family reunion in Fort Morgan, Alabama. Authorities said a large wave, stirred up by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cindy, lifted a massive piece of timber and rolled it over the child as he walking along the beach with family members.
A statement from the assistant superintendent Mehlville School District reads, in part:
"This is the third tragic accident ... in recent months. In April, Rogers Elementary Student Demond Moorehead died after being struck by a car while riding his bike. One day later, Forder Elementary student Caleb Lee was fatally injured in a car crash in front of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport ... we will do everything … possible to continue supporting these families."
The parent teacher organization at Wohlwend has started a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.