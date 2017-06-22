Scoop & Gather charity ice cream event June 24 in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS_ There’s a big charity event coming up this weekend and it has ice cream all over it. Matthew Rice from Niche Food Group tells us all about it!

Scoop & Gather will feature special ice cream flavors and ice cream-inspired baked goods from St. Louis’ top pastry chefs. This will include Neapolitan cookies, rainbow sherbet cake and an abundance of sprinkles!

All proceeds from the event will benefit the International Institute of St. Louis locally as well as ACLU of Missouri.

Participants will have the chance to meet acclaimed chef and new cookbook author, Dana Cree, the executive pastry chef of The Publican restaurants in Chicago.

Scoop & Gather

Roar

8150 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Saturday, June 24

2-4pm

To learn more visit: http://nfgscoop.bpt.me or on Facebook @nichestlouis