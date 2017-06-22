SSM Health Medical Minute: Harmonicas that Heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Cardio Pulmonary rehab at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis is using an unusual therapy to help lung patients improve lung capacity – a harmonica.

The use of harmonicas to help lung patients is funded by the COPD Foundation and St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis is the only rehab currently using this technique with patients. Their program was funded by the Academy of Country Music, which uses country star Chris Janson as its spokesperson.

Patients with COPD or other chronic lung disease use the harmonica to learn how to have better control of their breathing, exercise the muscles that pull air in and push air out of the lungs. Strengthen abdominal muscles for a more effective cough and get the opportunity to have fun, relieve stress and socialize with others during therapy!

Local patients report decreased shortness of breath and the ability to do more like walking around and getting outside.

To learn more from the SSM Health Pulmonary Services, click here.