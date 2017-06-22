Two charged in overnight shooting after officer wounded by friendly fire

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two 17-year-olds Thursday in connection with a shooting that left an off-duty police officer injured as a result of friendly fire.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Astra, located in the North Pointe neighborhood.

The incident began around 10 p.m., when a police license recognition system spotted a car stolen from Maryland Heights last week. Authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Three people in the car fired shot at officers. A short time later, the car stopped at Park Lane and Astra Avenue, where additional shots were fired.

One suspect, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the ankle. A second suspect, who ran a short distance, was taken into custody. He was not injured. Police recovered two firearms from the suspects.

Jackson said the off-duty officer, who lives in the area, heard the commotion and came out of his house to assist.

Police on the scene told the off-duty officer to get on the ground and surrender. He complied with their commands. Two officers recognized him and told the others to let him get up and walk toward them. At this time, another officer who just arrived at the scene did not recognize the off-duty cop and, fearing for his safety, shot him.

The 38-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is listed in good condition. He is an 11 year veteran of the force.

Prosecutors charged Deandre Chaney and Cortney Smith with seven counts of first-degree assault, seven counts of armed criminal action, felony fleeing, and tampering. They remain in custody on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The third suspect remains at-large.

Seven police officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The investigation remains ongoing, Jackson said.