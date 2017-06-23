A look at Jayson Tatum’s first full day with the Boston Celtics in photos

ST. LOUIS COUNTY- One day after becoming the second Chaminade graduate in five years to be drafted third overall in an NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum was introduced by the Boston Celtics organization at a news conference in Massachusetts Friday.

What was on tap for his first day at work? He met the news media, got his jersey assignment, and met everyone in the team’s front office, along with kids from Children’s Hospital. And he was able to bring his parents along.

His next order of business will be to prepare for NBA Summer League play, when Tatum’s Celtics tip off July 3 against Philadelphia in the Utah Jazz Summer League. The team will also be represented in a Las Vegas Summer League with play starting July 8.

Contract negotiations aren’t as complicated as they used to be, due to a rookie scale put in place by the current collective bargaining agreement which makes rookie holdouts rare events. Forbes estimates Tatum’s contract will be worth more than $27 million over four years.