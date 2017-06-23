Aldi to remodel all St. Louis area stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Aldi is spending $1.6 billion dollars to remodel it's grocery stores across the country. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the newly remodeled Bellefontaine Neighbors store will reopen on July 10th.

The grocery store chain intends to remodel 37 St. Louis area stores by 2020 at a cost of more than $49 million dollars.