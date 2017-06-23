The grocery store chain intends to remodel 37 St. Louis area stores by 2020 at a cost of more than $49 million dollars.
Aldi to remodel all St. Louis area stores
-
Wal-Mart testing lower prices in several states to compete with Aldi
-
Security guard shoots and kills suspected shoplifter following confrontation
-
Parents speak out against Aldi moving next to two Mehlville schools
-
Moore Food: Hawaiian-style Reuben
-
Moore Food: Fresh scallops and polenta
-
-
Moore Food: Braised pork belly
-
Low-cost grocery chain Aldi adding hundreds more US stores
-
Seven St. Louis Family Dollar stores to close
-
Moore Food: Spring-Inspired Sea Bass
-
Moore Food: Ari’s Restaurant & Bar to serve a Greek feast for Easter weekend
-
-
Moore Food: Memorial Day Weekend lamb chops
-
Moore Food: Surf and Turf for Mom
-
Moore Food: Salmon on the grill for Memorial Day