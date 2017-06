Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Disney's "The Little Mermaid" comes to life on the Muny stage. The Broadway musical follows the adventures of princess Ariel who dreams of a life on land, far away from her home in the ocean. Emma Degerstedt plays Ariel in the production. She sings a selection of Part of Your World in the FOX 2 studios.

Disney's The Little Mermaid at The Muny

Running now through June 29 at 8:15pm nightly

Call: 314.361.1900

www.muny.org