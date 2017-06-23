Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County teen

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 15-year-old. The St. Louis County Police Department says that Destiny Davis left her home on June 2nd. She has not been seen since.

Davis took additional clothing with her. She has a history of running away. Police say that there is new information leading them to believe the subject is staying with an unknown man. She may be or soon become the victim of a crime.

Destiny Davis is described as a black, female, age 15, height 5’03, 105 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.