Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley visits STL ahead of exhibit opening at SLAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There’s a lot of men’s fashion history under the St. Louis Art Museum roof.

“(Friday) is an evening to honor Andre Leon Talley and it’s at a private home in St. Louis,” says Susan Sherman, board chair of the St. Louis Fashion Fund. “It’s a small group of people dedicated to bringing fashion back to St. Louis and reigniting the garment industry in St. Louis.”

The larger-than-life Andre Leon Talley is in town to talk about the art museum’s next exhibition opening soon—Reigning Men—which focuses on 300 years of men’s fashion.

“The space alone in the contemporary wing is astonishing, because you have such a luxury of space to present such an extraordinary collection,” says Talley.

St. Louis was considered the center for manufacture and design second only to New York City from the turn of the century until World War II.

“I am energized by beauty and I think the world needs to know that there is beauty in the world at all times, especially in fashion,” says Talley.

The former editor-at-large for Vogue magazine and fashion advisor to former first lady Michelle Obama will spend Saturday morning at the Fashion Fund Incubator off Washington Avenue. He’ll meet with the inaugural class of designers spending two years in St. Louis as they launch their fashion businesses.

“For him to do what they call a crypt and go through and talk with each of their lines and talk to them about what their color is and where are you selling,” says Sherman.