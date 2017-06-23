Forecast: Thunderstorms to sweep through St. Louis Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Two areas of rain are impacting the area. The remnants of Cindy are skimming our far southeastern counties, with that rain moving northeast.

The second area of rain is associated with a cold front over northern Missouri that is surging southeast. This is the batch of rain that will quickly sweep across the region this morning bringing a fast round of downpours with some embedded thunder. Nothing is expected to be severe.

The rain will be in and out rather quickly this morning with a return to dry weather this afternoon.

Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with falling humidity.

