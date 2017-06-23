Homicide investigators called after skull of missing man found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A utility worker discovered a human skull behind a vacant building in the 4500 block of Riverview last October. Investigators now say it belongs to Jerome Baker, 28, of the 5000 block of Enright. He was reported missing in May, 2016.

The original missing person report has been reclassified as a homicide. Investigators say that the manner and cause of death is “undetermined” at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Baker was originally reported missing from a home in the 600 block of Bartmer on May 15, 2016. The married father of four was heading out to meet with his family for a day of fun at Six Flags. When his friend stopped by his home at Hodiamont and Bartmer to give him a ride, he was gone. Baker vanished without a trace. His cell phone, bank and social media activity stopped.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help take care of Jerome's children.