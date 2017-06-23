Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — My father-in-law was once an office worker. He had two heart attacks before the age of 60. But Marcus lived to the ripe age 97 without ever having another major health issue. How did he do it? He claimed by controlling his stress instead of it controlling him.

Christine Filonow may agree with that statement. She's with St. Anthony's at Hyland Behavioral Health. She has examples of how to control your stress.

Making Sense of Stress

South County Center

Upper Level Near Dillard's

Friday from 12pm to 3pm

www.stanthonysmedcenter.com

314-268-4669