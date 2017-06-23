Man arrested for taking pictures of girls at local water park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - A man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after he was arrested for taking photos and videos of young girls at a popular Metro East water park. The suspect is identified by police as Melvin Hock, 59, of Caseyville.

A worker at the Splash City Water Park called police saying that Hock was taking pictures of young girls at the water park.

When officers got here, they saw Hock holding a cell phone like he was taking pictures or videos.

Police tell FOX 2 that Hock let officers search his phone at the water park. They discovered two pictures of young girls taken Thursday at Splash City. Hock was then arrested and taken to the Collinsville Police Department.

Investigators say a further examination of Hock`s phone by police revealed another folder containing some 29 images and four videos of girls wearing swimsuits. Authorities say the girls ranged in estimated ages from five to 35-years-old.

Police say the additional images also appear to have been taken at Splash City on four separate dates. There was no evidence found, nor statements obtained, to indicate that the images were being used for sexual gratification. Because of that, more serious charges were not filed.

Hock was released from custody after posting the required cash bond for the disorderly conduct charge.