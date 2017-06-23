× Millions of gallons of sewage dumping into Mississippi after pipe bursts

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — A broken sewer line is dumping around two million gallons of raw sewage every day into the Mississippi just north of St. Louis. A representative from Illinois American Water confirms to FOX 2 that that the spill is 2.5 miles upstream from their intake pipe. Their plant provides drinking water for most of St. Clair County’s residents.

There are millions of gallons of water flowing down the Mississippi river every minute. The sewage is significantly diluted before it reaches the plant. Illinois American plant operators have made adjustments.

The pipe burst on May 9th. It can’t be fixed until the river level drops.

The water intake for the city of St. Louis is located north of the spill in Madison, IL. Tap water for homes on the Missouri side of the river near St. Louis should not be affected. Cities south of the spill have also made adjustments in their drinking water treatment.