ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

The St. Louis County Police Department sent out a tweet late Friday night to say Destiny Davis had been located. The teenager left her home June 2 and had been missing ever since.

At the time, police said Davis, who has a history of running away, took additional clothing with her.

Police did not indicate if she was with anyone when she was located.