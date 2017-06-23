× New Mizzou football recruit to carry on late Parkway North star’s legacy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- An incoming freshman for the University of Missouri football program has been given a special responsibility before he suits up in a single game for the Tigers.

When Jamal Brooks does suit up, he’ll wear number 25, the same number worn by Aaron O’Neal, the Parkway North graduate, who died in 2005 following an offseason workout. Since 2009, the team has chosen a linebacker to wear the number for the rest of their careers. Zavier Gooden was first up, followed by Parkway North alum Donavin Newsom, who is now trying to catch on with the San Francisco 49ers.

Now the duty falls on Brooks, a player who the staff identified as a leader during the recruiting process. He’s been vocal in trying to lure other players to Columbia. He was congratulated by Tiger fans and former players on Twitter Friday night and

Wear theat number with honor and ever forget the meaning of it bro! I know you'll hold it down 👌👌 — Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) June 24, 2017