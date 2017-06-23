Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Kelly Murrie, is a partner at the law firm Dowd Bennett and honorary chair of the St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS. Kelly and her family watched ALS paralyze and eventually rob her sister Tammy of her life at only 39-years-old. Since Tammy's death, they have been fighting to raise funds and awareness, most specifically through their walk team, Team Tammy Hardy.

Dowd Bennett, LLP, Tammy's employer, is the presenting sponsor of the St. Louis Walk. Kelly first asked for their support in 2012, when she first joined the firm.

The Walk raises funds to support people with ALS and their families in eastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois.

The ALS Association helps people with ALS through a network of free in-home services, reducing the physical, financial and emotional strain that an ALS diagnosis brings. The goal for this year`s walk is $477,000.

Walk To Defeat ALS

Forest Park Visitor and Education Center

Saturday, June 24

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

WalktoDefeatALS.org for more information