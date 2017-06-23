Suspect ID’d in quadruple shooting that left three dead

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting four people earlier this month in north city.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred June 1 around 3:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Beacon Avenue; that’s in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

On Friday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 28-year-old Jerome Leon Buress Jr. with three counts of first-degree murder, six counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle, and one count of witness tampering.

Anyone with information on Buress’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.