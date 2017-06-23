× University of Missouri revokes Cosby’s honorary degree

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri will revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby. This is the first time the university has ever revoked an honorary degree.

University system President Mun Choi is recommending that the university’s Board of Curators strip the comedian of a doctorate in humane letters he received in 1999. Choi cites allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Choi says Cosby’s actions do not reflect the university’s values. Curators voted on Choi’s recommendation Friday.

The university said at least 25 other colleges and universities across the country have withdrawn honorary degrees and honors from Cosby since the sexual assault accusations became public.

The Missouri Faculty Council recommended in November 2015 that curators revoke Cosby’s degree.