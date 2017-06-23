Woman learns she has cancer while planning husband’s funeral: ‘I’m not ready to give in’

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota mother says she’s not about to give up, despite losing her husband and then learning that she has cancer while she planned his funeral.

Tessie Sylvester’s husband, John, 44, died a week ago following a battle with ALS.

“I was literally on the phone with the funeral director, and the other line beeped and it was my doctor, and so I clicked over and answered it. That’s when she said, ‘It’s cancer and it doesn’t look good,'” Sylvester told WCCO.

The 36-year-old learned she has a tumor on her liver and in her lymph nodes, KMSP reports. Surgery is reportedly not an option, but she will undergo chemotherapy.

Sylvester, mom to two sons — 5-year-old Freddy, and 6-year-old Gus — is terrified her boys could lose her, too, but she’s remaining positive.

“I think John went when he did because he knew that I needed some protection from another place, to stay with our boys,” she said. Sylvester said she will enjoy every moment she can with her children.

“I don’t want to say it’s not fair yet, because I’m not ready to give in to it.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with medical expenses.